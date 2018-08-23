2019 GMC Sierra Denali is Ready for Pick Up

The 2019 GMC Sierra Denali is now arriving at dealerships, ushering in the next generation of Sierra 1500 trucks.

The Sierra 1500 has grown in almost every dimension for the 2019 model year. It has a longer wheelbase, and a longer body in crew cab form. To differentiate itself from the Silverado, it receives a different grille, as well as a new tailgate that can be configured into six different positions. A new carbon-fiber pickup box will be available as well.

Denali models feature exclusive upgrades, including a bolder front fascia with massive amounts of chrome, adaptive ride control for better body control, and genuine open-pore ash wood trim and dark-finish aluminum inside the cabin. Other features include heated and ventilated seats, an 8-inch touchscreen, standard 20-inch aluminum wheels or available 22-inch wheels, a head-up display, and rear camera mirror display.

The Denali will be available in crew cab configuration, with a choice of rear-wheel or four-wheel drive. The standard Denali engine is the 5.3-liter V-8 paired to an eight-speed automatic, but on four-wheel-drive models, buyers can instead choose the 420-hp 6.2-liter V-8 paired to a 10-speed automatic. A 3.0-liter turbodiesel paired to a 10-speed automatic will join the Sierra lineup eventually.