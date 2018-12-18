Hey, look, GMC has found another way to distinguish itself from Chevrolet, as the all-truck-and-SUV brand has added a $4,940 Off-Road Performance Package to the list of equipment available for the Sierra AT4. The upgrade brings a cat-back exhaust and performance air intake, as well as the optional 6.2-liter engine.

The engine and its goodies mean AT4s with the package have a 10-speed automatic transmission, 435 horsepower, and 469 lb-ft of torque. Those last two figures are up by 15 horses and 9 lb-ft versus the 6.2-liter eight available as a standalone option on the AT4. Our colleagues at Motor Trend tested a Sierra AT4 with that version of the engine, and it was hit 60 mph in just 5.8 seconds—impressive for such a weighty beast.

The package also includes 18-inch machined aluminum wheels wrapped with Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires, which complement the standard AT4 stuff like a two-inch factory suspension lift, two-speed transfer case, locking rear differential, skid plates, hill-descent control, traction-select system, and Rancho monotube shock absorbers. Buyers can further add a reconfigurable tailgate, head-up display, rearview-mirror camera display, and, eventually, a carbon-fiber-composite bed.

2019 GMC Sierra AT4 pictured.