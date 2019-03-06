In Photos: A Visual Tour of the 2019 Geneva Auto Show

March means it’s time for the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland, and we stalked the floor of the 2019 edition for the coolest, most significant, and wildest cars, SUVs, concepts, and more. For starters, there’s a funky (and headed for productions!) VW electric Dune Buggy, cool concepts from Aston Martin, a cute little prototype from Honda, and plenty of hypercars like the Bugatti La Voiture Noir and Koenigsegg Jesko to feast your eyes on. For those that couldn’t make it in person, here are the latest photos from the show floor, and hit the “read more” links for more info on the rides. Don’t forget to check back, too, as we’ll keep updating this post as long as we’re covering the show!

Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept [Read More]

Audi Q4 E-Tron Concept [Read More]

Bentley Continental GT Number 9 [Read More]

Bugatti La Voiture Noir [Read More]

Citroën Ami One [Read More]

Fiat Concept Centoventi [Read More]

Honda e Prototype [Read More]

Koenigsegg Jesko [Read More]

Lagonda All-Terrain Concept [Read More]

Mazda CX-30 [Read More]

Mercedes-Benz at Geneva: GLE53, EQV, AMG GT R roadster, CLA Shooting Brake, S65 Final Edition, and More

Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer [Read More]

Pininfarina Battista [Read More]

SsangYong Korando [Read More]

Subaru Viziv Adrenaline Concept [Read More]

Volkswagen ID Buggy [Read More]