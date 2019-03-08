The 2019 Automobile All-Stars winners will be revealed on Saturday, March 9 at 11:00 am Eastern, but first we’re introducing—in no particular order—a few of the contenders each day this week. Head here for an All-Stars preview, and be sure to check back all week to see the contenders as they’re announced!

Hyundai Motor Group deserves plaudits for developing a new rear-drive platform that has so far spawned the Kia Stinger and the 2019 Genesis G70. The G70’s arrival coincided with 2019 All-Stars testing—and recent, lamentable announcements by Detroit manufacturers about backing away from sedan production. Contributor Basem Wasef pinpointed the significance of the moment. “The SUV-ification of the automotive world casts the G70 in an especially unique light,” he said. “Not only is the Korean sedan an outlier because of its configuration, but it also goes all out in its sport sedan-iness and can even be ordered with a manual.”

An elite Genesis Division team of designers and engineers formed in South Korea to create the G70, and their prowess shows. The designers pushed every convention of their art to the limit. Flared and fluted surfaces disguise the aerodynamic discipline: One might never guess a car expressing such sensuality achieves a 0.28 coefficient of drag. In profile, the proportions are perfect, the roofline exquisite.

Slide into the pleasant cabin, press the engine-start button, and prepare to be thrilled. On track, the G70 holds its own without pretense of equaling a BMW M car. Output from the 365-hp 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 and the gracious eight-speed automatic of our test car earned general approval. When it came to chassis dynamics, the braking and electronic controls received broad praise. “Nicely programmed ESC, with near-imperceptible intervention,” senior editor Erik Johnson observed. But the question of whether the steering is nicely weighted and accurate or slow and heavy produced an unusual dichotomy. Maybe our perceptions depended on whether we like to watch NASCAR or Formula 1. But contributing writer Marc Noordeloos concluded, “It’s better on the road. The chassis has a nice tune and impressive fluidity.” Executive editor Mac Morrison countered, “I wouldn’t buy this car intending to do a lot of track days with it, but it’s certainly amusing and predictable to throw around the circuit for a good laugh.”

To his point, the G70’s agility is another example of how Genesis has hit the sport sedan target square, thereby strengthening the marque’s performance credibility. Our man Arthur St. Antoine termed it “a fine effort for Genesis’ first true sport sedan. Definitely worth being on any sport-sedan shopper’s list.” We’ve also driven the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and six-speed manual version of the G70, and we loved it. And with M Division alumni joining the Genesis chassis team, we expect even better things to come.