2019 Ford Ranger Gears Up with Yakima Accessories for Great Outdoors

Cementing its status as a lifestyle truck, the 2019 Ford Ranger will offer Yakima outdoor adventure products when it goes on sale early next year.

At launch, Ford Accessories and Yakima will offer a truck bed rack that carries bikes, skis, boats, or boxes above the bed. A roof rack will also be available, as well as a tailgate pad that protects an attached bike from the truck’s tailgate, complete with integrated bike cradles. A bed extender increases the bed length by 4 feet and has a hitch-mounted rack for hauling long items.

Customers can add the cost of the Yakima accessories to their vehicle’s financing. When purchased through a Ford dealership, the accessories come with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty. In addition to the Ranger, Ford will also launch Yakima accessories on the Explorer and F-150.

Other Yakima accessories coming to the 2019 Ford Ranger include two-person tents, load stops, a cargo box, rack-mounted baskets, and various carriers for snowsport gear, bikes, kayaks, paddleboards, and canoes. To customize the exterior, Ford is offering accessories from different third parties, including Bushwacker fender flares, stripes and graphics from VISCO, and Aeroskin hood protectors by Lund1. Check out the full list of accessories for the new Ranger here.