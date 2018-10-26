2019 Ford Ranger Headed to SEMA

Ford will have more than 150 performance parts and accessories available for the new Ranger when it goes on sale early next year. To preview these offerings, the automaker is introducing seven custom Rangers ahead of this year’s SEMA show in Las Vegas.

Ranger Pre-Runner from Ford Performance

Designed for scouting trails, this 2019 Ford Ranger features a 3-inch leveling kit with off-road shocks and BDS upper control arm kit. It has the Ranger’s FX4 off-road package, which includes exposed front tow hooks, an off-road-tuned suspension, different terrain modes, and a few other updates. There is also a Ford Performance differential skid plate kit and differential cover. Ford didn’t forget about the importance of lighting; it added a 40-inch light bar, a white rock light kit, amber spotlights, and a hood hinge-mounted off-road light kit.

Ranger Base Camp from Ford Performance

Like the Pre-Runner, the Ranger Base Camp receives the off-road package, three-inch leveling kit with off-road shocks, BDS Suspension upper control arm kit, and other similar updates. Of course, the biggest difference is the giant tent in the rear. This model also receives an awning, a bed rail cargo management system, and bed light.

An A-pillar snorkel helps the engine breathe, and there is also a differential cover. Rounding out the updates are special front and rear bumpers, grille guard, and 18-inch all-terrain tires wrapped around black wheels with silver and orange accents.

Xbox Ranger from Addictive Desert Designs

Don’t be fooled by the exterior; this truck (shown above) is as much geek as it is off-roader. It has Xbox One X game consoles mounted behind the rear seats, and 42-inch high-definition external screens so users can play from the bed of the truck. Plus, it has an Xbox theme wrap and lighting.

The truck is prepared for serious off-roading, thanks to its BDS Suspension upper control arms and six-inch lift. Adding to the performance upgrades are Fox 2.5-inch coil-over front and rear shocks, differential cover and rear end differential skid plate kit, and 17-inch wheels wrapped around mud terrain tires. Like the other six Ranger concepts, it gets a cat-back exhaust. Also look for special front and rear bumpers and side steps.

Baja-forged Ranger by LGE*CTS Motorsports

This military-themed Ranger sports an army green paint scheme with bronze accents. These accents can be found on the 17-inch wheels, mirror caps, hood, and even inside the cabin. For improved off-road performance, this Ranger gets a tube-style front and rear bumper, a bed cage with Pro Eagle jack, rock rail and fender flares, and a mid-travel suspension and lift. A differential cover is also included. Like some of the other concepts, it receives special lighting. On this model, that entails a roof-mounted light bar and chase taillight.

Project Ranger X from BDS Suspension

The Project Ranger X continues the off-road theme, in its own way. It features a custom long-bed conversion on a 136-inch wheelbase, as well as a utility box for storing tools and recovery gear. Along with a six-inch suspension lift with upper control arms, extended rear driveshaft, rear airbag system, and 17-inch off-road wheels with mud terrain tires, the model features custom rock sliders and full underbody skid plates.

Airdesign USA Ranger

We’re sure this Ranger is plenty capable like the rest of the concepts, but all we can focus on are its huge fender flares. These manage to make the model’s 20-inch black wheels appear quite small. Complementing the fender flares are door rocker moldings, fender vents, a tailgate spoiler, and a prominent hood scoop.

It doesn’t get all the off-road fixings, but it does have BDS Suspension upper control arms and special DSC coilovers and Fox rear shocks. It also gets beefy 33-inch off-road tires.

Project Nightfall

Other than its bold exterior, this Ranger receives custom bumpers, special side steps, fender flares, and an A.R.E. truck cap as well as a roof rack and bike carriers. It has a BDS Suspension upper control arms, three-inch leveling kit with off-road shocks, a load lifter, and 20-inch wheels that match the exterior wrap. There is a bed tray system for easier loading.

The SEMA Show runs October 30-November 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. In the meantime, check out the Mustangs and SUVs Ford will also display at the show.