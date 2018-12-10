Ford has announced the EPA fuel-economy mpg ratings for the 2019 Ford Ranger, and the new pickup truck is tops among its mid-size competition when burning gasoline. The only powertrain option when the Ranger goes on sale early next year will be a 2.3-liter turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. With that combo, the automaker is touting numbers of 21 mpg city and 26 mpg highway for rear-wheel-drive models and 20/24 mpg for 4x4s. The EPA combined estimates are 23 mpg for the 4×2 and 22 mpg for the 4×4.

In terms of the competition, the Ranger 4×2 beats GM’s diesel-powered 4×2 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon by 1 mpg in the city and ties them in combined mileage, but gives up 4 mpg on the highway to those trucks. The 4×4 diesel GM trucks are rated for 19 mpg city, 28 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined. That’s a pretty good showing against diesel-fired competition.

The V-6–powered Honda Ridgeline with front-wheel-drive matches the Ranger’s 26 mpg highway but is rated for just 19 mpg in the city; its combined mileage is 21 mpg. The all-wheel-drive version of the unibody mid-size Ridgeline is rated for 18/25/21 mpg.

The Toyota Tacoma 4×2 gets 20/23/21 mpg from its base 2.7-liter inline-four and six-speed automatic, while the 4×4 with the same powertrain gets 19/22/20 mpg. The ancient Nissan Frontier, with its base 2.5-liter four and five-speed automatic, is EPA-rated for 17/22/19 mpg in 4×2 trim and 15/21/17 mpg in 4×4 trim.

Now that we know how far to expect the Ranger to range on a gallon of fuel, we look forward to finding out how it feels while doing so. We’re driving the truck very soon, so check back on Tuesday, December 18 for our first-drive impressions of the 2019 Ford Ranger.