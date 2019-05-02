If you can’t afford to buy a Shelby of your own, the next best option is to rent one, and now Shelby American has teamed with Sixt Rent a Car to offer special supercharged GT-S models. They’ll be available to rent starting this summer, with the first 20 examples entering the Sixt fleets in Southern California, South Florida, and Las Vegas. No number was given in terms of expected build run.

The orange and black beasts—orange is Sixt’s official color—with Le Mans–style stripes are all coupes and pack a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 engine that delivers more than 600 horsepower. Shelby says this engine is (at least for now) exclusively tuned for this program, and it mates in the rentals to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The cars are assembled in Las Vegas and each will be included in the official Shelby registry.

Every example features a Shelby GT vented hood, a Shelby fascia and rocker panels, a rear spoiler, and plenty of badging all around, as well as Brembo front brakes, Ford Performance springs and anti-roll bars, a Borla cat-back exhaust, and 20-inch staggered-width Shelby wheels. The interior is decorated with special leather upholstery, and also gets a serialized dash plaque to match the one on the engine. Once the cars are retired from rental duty, they’ll be made available for purchase. Whether or not they’ll be all used up will be determined by the folks who rent them, but we’re glad to see another entry in the long, illustrious line of special rental Mustangs.