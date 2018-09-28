2019 Ford Expedition, Explorer Receive New Special Editions

At the State Fair of Texas, Ford debuted four special edition SUVs it will bring to market later this year. The 2019 Ford Expedition gains a Stealth Edition and a Texas Edition, while the Explorer receives a Limited Luxury Edition and a Desert Copper Edition.

Oddly enough, the Expedition Stealth Edition may stand out the most among the four models. It receives some of the most obvious visual exterior changes of the group. The model features gloss black accents everywhere from the grille to the headlamp housings, fog lamp bezels, taillamp housing, mirror caps, roof rails, running boards, and rear bumper skid plate. The Expedition badge is also black, as are the 22-inch wheels. Other updates include red interior stitching and body-color door handles.

Nearly one in four Expeditions sold in the U.S. is sold in Texas, so it makes sense the automaker would introduce a Texas Edition. This model specializes in hauling, complete with a cargo package and the Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package. It also gets Enhanced Active Park Assist, which scans available parking spots and helps you navigate into a space. Unique badging and 22-inch wheels finish off the look.

The Explorer Limited Luxury Edition offers appearance upgrades to the Limited trim. Features include chrome mirror caps, 20-inch aluminum wheels, Nirvana leather seats with micro-perforation, an upgraded leather steering wheel, and door trim with leather inserts.

The Explorer Desert Copper Edition builds off the base XLT model, and it features chrome mirror caps and 20-inch aluminum wheels. Step inside and you’ll find bold copper-colored accents on the seats and door trim. The first and second row seats are leather-trimmed, while the third row seats are vinyl.

Check out the gallery below for a closer look at these vehicles.