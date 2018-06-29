2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Serves Up 797 Horsepower for $71,350

The phrase “Honey, I’m taking the Redeye home” gets a whole new meaning today. Dodge just dropped its latest lineup on us and it includes a new muscle car variant called the 2019 Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye.

Under the dual-snorkel hood, a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V-8 engine cranks out a wicked 797 hp and a devilish 707 lb-ft of torque. The V-8 is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

UPDATE: Pricing information is listed below.

Dodge’s evil engineering lords claim a 0-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds and a quarter-mile sprint of 10.8 seconds at 131 mph. It also has a top speed of 203 mph. The Demon is dead. Long live the Redeye!

“With 840 horsepower, a 9.65 quarter-mile time and Guinness World Record certification that it’s the first production car to lift the wheels at launch, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon earned its place in the record books,” said Steve Beahm, Dodge//SRT head in a statement.

“The Dodge Brothers would be proud that we’re leveraging the power and performance of this proven engine to bring a Demon-possessed Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye to an even wider high-performance enthusiast audience.”

No doubt about that and if gas-powered cars were ever to finally die in the U.S.—you know the very last one to roll off the line will probably be a Dodge.

Also for 2019, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat gets a bump up to 717 hp and 656 lb-ft of torque. FYI, we are expecting nothing short of 666 lb-ft of torque for the 2020 editions. To tell them all apart from last year’s versions the new hoods should be the most obvious visual clue, well that and the wicked new Redeye badges. Thankfully they didn’t call it the Pinkeye—oh wait, maybe next year.

“We designed the SRT Hellcat Challenger’s new dual-snorkel hood to focus on another key historical Mopar design element and pay homage to our past with a modern interpretation that looks even more sinister,” said Mark Trostle, FCA Performance, Passenger and Utility Vehicle Exterior design head in a release.

“Whenever we design a new exterior element, we work hand-in-hand with the SRT engineering team to ensure that everything we create resonates with SRT DNA, is functional and meets their performance goals.”

The Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody receives the same fender flares from the SRT Hellcat Widebody. It adds 3.5-inches to the car’s overall width and rolls on 305/35ZR20 Pirelli tires mounted to forged “Devil’s Rim” aluminum wheels. R/T Scat Packers sport a power-bulge aluminum hood with heat extractors nabbed from the SRT Hellcat’s parts bin.

Production kicks off at the Brampton Ontario Assembly Plant this fall and the cars should roar into lots by the year’s end.

UPDATE: Pricing has just been announced:

The 2019 Dodge Challenger model lineup has a starting U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $27,295:

Challenger SXT RWD $27,295

Challenger GT RWD $29,995

Challenger SXT AWD $30,295

Challenger GT AWD $32,995

Challenger R/T $34,100

Challenger R/T Scat Pack $38,995 – ($1,000 gas guzzler tax [GGT] on manual transmission)

Challenger SRT Hellcat $58,650 – ($1,700 GGT on all models)

Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye $69,650 – ($1,700 GGT )

That is all for now, in the meantime, check out some cool photos and video of the new beasts in action below. Stay tuned for our hellish driving impressions to come.

