2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Enters Production

Dodge has sold its very last Demon, and now it’s ready to introduce the next best thing. The first copies of the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye rolled off the production line Tuesday at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant in Ontario, Canada.

Unlike the Demon, of which only 3,300 units were made, the Redeye will not have a limited production run. Now that the 840-hp Demon is no longer in production, the Redeye sits at the top of the Challenger lineup. Its supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V-8 produces 797 hp and 707 lb-ft of torque, which Dodge says is good for a 0-60 time of 3.4 seconds. Top speed is 203 mph.

The Redeye receives many features that come straight from the Demon, including the large supercharger, high-speed valvetrain, and beefier connecting rods and pistons compared to the standard Hellcat. The model also receives the Demon’s Torque Reserve, factory SRT power chiller, and factory after-run chiller.

Other key features include a dual-snorkel hood, a new 220-mph red speedometer, and a red-eyed Hellcat emblem that can be found on the fender badges, instrument panel, key fobs, and supercharger housing.

The 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye will arrive in dealerships this fall. Prices start at $71,045, plus a $1,700 gas guzzler tax.