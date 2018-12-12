2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Photo Gallery

A generously equipped 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye with a price tag of $92,290 has taken short-term residency at our El Segundo office—let the mayhem begin!

After reading Arthur St. Antoine’s review on the Hellcat Redeye last week, I felt it was my calling to get behind the wheel of this modern muscle machine. To feed my growing appetite for fast cars I took the Redeye for a cruise around the Los Angeles Harbor and holy mackerel it is loud.

Although I enjoyed my brief session in the Redeye, one night in this beast of a car with 797 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque is simply not enough time to reap all the benefits. In appreciation of this fine work of art I documented my fifteen minutes of fame with this wicked photo gallery. Be on the lookout for our upcoming second take on the Hellcat Redeye until then savor this gallery. Cheers!

