Great news for amateur drag racers: The 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is now National Hot Rod Association approved for NHRA Stock and Super Stock Sportsman class competition. In case you didn’t know it, the 1320 in its name references the number of feet in a quarter-mile—a fact Dominic Toretto surely knows by heart. The Challenger is a Toretto fave, and the R/T Scat Pack 1320 packs a 392 Hemi V-8 engine that offers 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque. The Hemi is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and it’ll push the Challenger down the strip in 11.70 seconds at 115 mph.

The street-legal and naturally aspirated muscle car also sports a new Angry Bee based on the Dodge Super Bee. Arriving in showrooms now, the 1320 includes all of the drag-racing technology from the limited-production Demon and pairs it with the 392 Hemi engine in this special package. It can also be modified for NHRA competition according to Stock and Super Stock class rules.

The Scat Pack includes a set of sticky Nexen SUR4G Drag Spec 275/40R20 street-legal drag radials mounted on gloss black wheels. It sports an SRT-tuned three-mode suspension with adaptive dampers, Brembo high-performance brakes, line lock, launch assist, launch control, and more. If you want it to live its life for more than a quarter-mile at a time, you may want to spend the extra $1 required to add back in the deleted front-passenger and rear seats.

If you’re ready to do some drag racing, the Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack with the 1320 package costs $46,080 all-in with just a driver’s seat—or $46,081 with all the seats. As a bonus, owners get complimentary one-year NHRA and NMCA memberships.