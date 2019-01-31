The Dodge Challenger and Charger Are Sublime—Again

The Dodge Challenger and Charger are going green for 2019—Sublime high-impact green that is. The shade has been on hiatus since 2015 for the Challenger and 2007 for the Charger. Sublime will make its return appearance on both models at this year’s Chicago auto show.

The Hulk-like hue joins B5 Blue, Go Mango, F8 Green, Plum Crazy, and TorRed in Dodge’s lineup of old-school retina-burning paints. Dodge says this is the first time Sublime is offered for the Charger Scat Pack and SRT Hellcat models, which makes sense since both debuted after the color went into semi-retirement. It can also be splashed on the Challenger Widebody and, for the first time since 1970, the Challenger T/A.

The top-dog Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye packs a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V-8 with 797 horsepower, while the “regular” SRT Hellcat was bumped up to 717 horses for 2019. Both sport the new dual-snorkel hood introduced as part of the 2019 updates. The R/T Scat Pack Widebody adds fender flares, 20 x 11-inch wheels shod with Pirelli tires, and Brembo brakes.

There are 15 other exterior colors to choose from if Sublime is a little too bright for your taste. If not, Dodge says dealers can start ordering cars wearing the super shade in February.