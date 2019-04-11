While the media’s and the public’s platitudes to veterans don’t solve the problems many of them face upon returning home—or fund the care so many need—expressing pride in our military is a fine sentiment we can get behind. It’s also one Dodge feels perhaps stronger than most automakers, as according to an mTAB survey, the Dodge marque and the Challenger and Charger are leading buys for active-duty service personnel. Now Dodge is launching the Stars & Stripes Edition Challenger and Charger to acknowledge that relationship.

“Dodge is known for delivering custom looks straight from the factory. We also have a strong following of buyers who are in the military, as well as many buyers who are patriotic,” said Steve Beahm, head of passenger-car brands for North America. “The Stars & Stripes Edition is an opportunity to deliver a custom look with unique elements that speak to those performance enthusiasts who want to extend their passion for their country to the Charger and Challenger.”

Included in the package are a unique satin-black and silver center stripe, a satin-black American flag decal on the fenders, 20 x 9-inch black wheels, black badging, bronze four-piston Brembo brake calipers on Scat Pack models, and, on GT and R/T models, the Performance Handling Group package. The Stars & Stripe bundle adds just $1,995 to the price of a new Challenger or Charger, and is available on the following models: Challenger R/T Scat Pack, Charger Scat Pack, Challenger and Charger R/T, and Challenger and Charger GT RWD.

The Stars & Stripes Challenger and Charger will be shown next week at the New York Auto Show and will be available for order in May. The first Stars & Stripes cars will reach dealerships this summer.

Dodge will also be unveiling two other new looks for its Challenger and Charger lineup: the Satin Black package will be available of the first time on the Charger SRT Hellcat, and the Brass Monkey Appearance package will now be available on non-SRT Challenger and Charger models. The Satin Black kit includes a hand-painted satin-black hood, roof, decklid, and spoiler, and it costs $3,495. The Brass Monkey Appearance pack runs just $795.