This is it: the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the last iteration of the event to be held in January before moving to the sunny month of June for 2020. This year’s show runs through January 27, so there’s time for you to get to Cobo to see all the hot debuts, but if you can’t make it due to time, distance, or any other reason, we have you covered with images of all the cars, trucks, concepts, and EVs live from the show floor. Here you’ll find the all-new Toyota Supra, the Mustang GT500, the ginormous Kia Telluride SUV, the Ford Explorer ST and more. Hit the headline links for more information and even more photos of each vehicle, and don’t forget to come back all week for more images and news updates from the Detroit auto show.

2020 Toyota Supra

Lexus LC Convertibile Concept

2020 Cadillac XT6

Nissan IMS Concept

2020 Kia Telluride

2019 Ram Heavy Duty

2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition

2020 Volkswagen Passat

2019 Cadillac CT6-V

2019 Nissan Leaf E Plus