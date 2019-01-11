It’s all about Motor City and the 2019 Detroit auto show this week, where automakers are preparing to debut tons of new cars, concepts, and trucks that we can’t wait to see in the metal. Plan on seeing new concepts from Nissan, Infiniti, Lexus, and China’s GAC, plus plenty of American iron at the final North American International Auto Show that will be held in the month of January. The show officially moves to June in 2020, which will make a nice change of pace from the freezing weather that typically greets our trips to Cobo Center. Read on for a preview of all the 2019 debuts we know about—there’s always a surprise or two, too!—and be sure to follow our live coverage from the D on our show landing page and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

2020 Cadillac XT6

Think of this large midsize three-row sport utility as Cadillac’s answer to the rear-drive-based Lincoln Aviator. Power for the XT6 should come from a 310-hp 3.6-liter V-6 with stop-start technology, mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and the option of either front- or all-wheel drive. Speaking of options, we can wait to see all of its new interior upgrades and add-ons. Based on the teaser image Cadillac tweeted today, we know that it will have a front end.

2020 Ford Explorer



The all-new rear- and all-wheel-drive Explorer has already been unveiled, and its base engine remains a turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder, albeit with a 20-hp increase to 300 horses. Torque remains unchanged at 310 lb-ft. There’s also a 365-hp, 385-lb-ft 3.0-liter EcoBoost V-6 in the top-trim Explorer Platinum, and both engines mate exclusively to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Sporty Explorer ST and efficient hybrid models have been confirmed—we can tell you more about them soon. [Read More]

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500



Last year brought the scintillating Mustang Bullitt, while this year FoMoCo turns it up a few notches more with the highly anticipated 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500. Expect it to feature a supercharged version of the 5.2-liter V-8 found in the GT350 and GT350R. Power output remains unknown, but there’s little doubt that it will have more muscle than the previous-generation GT500, which checked in at 662 horsepower.

2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility



The latest Ford cop SUV has also broken cover, and it goes green with a standard 3.3-liter V-6 with hybrid assistance. There’s an optional 3.0-liter turbocharged EcoBoost V-6, as well as a 3.3-liter naturally aspirated V-6. The engines are all mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive. [Read More]

GAC



China’s Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) has staked out show floor turf since the 2017 Detroit Auto Show—its 2018 stand is pictured above—and is poised to enter the U.S. market this year unless someone whose name resembles Trumpchi tweets otherwise. (Trumpchi is a brand owned by GAC.) Expect to see a cool concept from GAC and maybe some fireworks online, too.

Hyundai



Last year’s Detroit show hosted the premiere of the Veloster N, but what will Hyundai bring to Motown this year? Perhaps something even racier? Stay tuned.

Infiniti QX Inspiration Concept



A new fully electric crossover concept will usher in a new look for the brand’s people haulers, while also celebrating the 30th anniversary of the brand’s launch at the same show in 1989. Expect a lounge-like cabin with plenty of new bells and whistles.

2020 Kia Telluride



The Kia Telluride crossover can accommodate up to eight passengers and will be built at the brand’s U.S. plant in West Point, Georgia. A V-6 engine will provide power and it will slot above the Sorento, which offers four-cylinder power and seating that stops at seven.

Lexus LC Convertible Concept

While Lexus insists on calling this car a concept, it’s really one only in name, as even the side mirrors look normal. And that’s a great thing, as the LC convertible is another beautiful machine, the removal of the coupe’s graceful fixed roof having done nothing to diminish the visual impact of the rest of the car’s flowing lines. Expect this one to be approved for production sooner rather than later—if it hasn’t been already. [Read More]

2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition



Despite what the name suggests, the RC F Track Edition is a purpose-built vehicle, not a special-edition package. It will join the lineup in limited production and is promised to be the most powerful non-LFA car ever from the brand.

Nissan Concept



Nissan is planning to unveil an EV concept car or crossover of some kind. There is a new Star Wars movie on the horizon, so it could also be another movie tie-in but we expect it’s something more significant.

2019 Nissan Leaf Plus



Nissan used the 2019 CES event to launch its new long-range version of the Leaf EV. We know its new, 62-kWh battery pack increases its range to 226 miles, 75 more than the current non-Plus car. Will we see a variant in Detroit? Perhaps.

2019 Ram Heavy Duty



Last year, Ram introduced its new 1500 (pictured above), which we love, and now comes the burlier 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty versions. Is there more to love? You bet. Expect more horsepower, more torque, more luxury, and more, well, everything else.

2020 Subaru WRX STI S209



Subaru has confirmed the S209 will debut at the Detroit auto show. All we know so from teaser images is that the latest Subie sports a black grille, special badging, and a red accent line that denotes its sportier stature. We expect a decent power boost, and certainly can’t wait to drive it. [Read More]

2020 Toyota Supra



Hello? If you’re not excited for the arrival of the all-new fifth-generation Toyota Supra, you might want to check your pulse. The Supra is back and we can’t wait to see the official reveal after seeing it leaked and teased over and over the past few months. We’ve already driven the prototype and can tell you Toyota is on the right track. [Read More]

2020 Volkswagen Passat



The new Passat gets almost completely new sheetmetal, while the lineup will simplify to only SE, SEL, and R-Line trims. All will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making the same 174 horsepower as before, but the good news is that torque gets bumped to 207 lb-ft, an increase of 23. The sole transmission is a six-speed torque-converter automatic, while advance sketches of the sedan actually provide a good idea of what it’ll look like (we’ve already seen it). [Read More]