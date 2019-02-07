In Photos: A Visual Tour of the 2019 Chicago Auto Show

Welcome to the 2019 iteration of the Chicago Auto Show, an event which tends to be heavy on trucks and SUVs and not so much on cars. It may be cold and windy outside, but inside there are plenty of hot cars, trucks, and other debuts being hosted by the largest auto show in the country in terms of attendance, including new or updated heavy-duty pickup trucks from Chevrolet and Ford, the new VW Jetta GLI, a redesigned Subaru Legacy, and a special new tailgate from Ram. This year also played host to a trio of major anniversaries: the Acura NSX’s 30th, the Chrysler minivan’s 35th, and Mazda Miata’s 30th. Tap on the headline links below for information and even more photos of each vehicle (watch for even more show-floor photos soon), and head here for more news and stories from Chicago.
