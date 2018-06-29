2019 Chevrolet Silverado Pricing Announced

The Bow Tie announced pricing for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado with a price drop on some higher volume trims like the LT and a hefty increase on its top of the line models.

For example, a base Work Truck starts at $29,795 for a regular cab with a long bed. If you are looking for something a bit more upscale, a loaded High Country with a crew cab and a short bed starts at $54,495—an increase of $1,000 over last year’s model.

A middle of the road Silverado LT with a double cab and a standard bed starts at $38,395—that’s $700 less than last year’s model according to Chevy bean counters. The LT crew cab with a short bed now starts at $40,795.

Chevy’s Silverado LT crew cab gets a standard all-new turbo 2.7-liter inline-four engine with 310 hp and 348 lb-ft of torque. Optional power choices include a 5.3-liter V-8 or a 3.0-liter inline-six turbo diesel engine. The 2.7-liter engine and the V-8 are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the diesel is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

“For more than 100 years, Chevrolet has developed a reputation for building trucks that offer incredible performance, capability and value,” said Brian Sweeney, Chevrolet VP in a statement.

“The next-gen Silverado continues that tradition—offering more interior and cargo room, higher towing and payload capabilities and a lower starting at MSRP on our highest volume model.”

Here’s the rest of the 2019 pricing that breaks down as follows: The Work Truck starts at the previously mentioned $29,795 for a regular cab long bed, $33,695 for a double cab standard bed, and $36,095 crew cab short bed; Custom models start at $36,095 for a double cab and $38,495 for a crew cab; Custom Trail Boss (4×4 only) starts at $40,995 for a double cab and $43,395 for a crew cab; LT (noted above); RST starts at $40,295 for a double cab and $42,695 for a crew cab; LT Trail Boss (4×4 only) starts at $47,395 for a double cab and $49,795 for a crew cab; LTZ starts at $44,495 for a double cab and $46,895 for a crew cab; and the High Country is noted above.