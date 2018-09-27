2019 Chevrolet Silverado Concepts are SEMA Bound

Chevrolet will introduce four concept Silverado trucks next month at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The vehicles show how customers can accessorize the Silverado with parts backed by Chevrolet or other companies.

First up is the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept, which is a bit more extreme than the luxurious High Country currently offered. It receives a two-inch suspension lift that leverages the same components as the factory kit on the Trail Boss. The concept also gets a 6.2-liter cat-back dual exit exhaust, cold-air intake upgrade, and six-piston Brembo front brakes with color-matched rear calipers. Other upgrades consist of cosmetic changes and additional convenience features, including a chrome tailgate handle, underseat organizer, and rear-seat DVD infotainment system. The model sits on 22-inch wheels.

The Silverado RST Off Road concept envisions a rugged truck. It features a 40-inch LED light bar and off-road Squadron lamps by Baja Designs. The model’s soft roll-up tonneau cover, Sport assist steps, Sport Bar package, and illuminated black bowtie grille emblem come from Chevrolet. And of course, the model also features 18-inch off-road wheels and off-road tires, both from the automaker.

The Silverado RST Street concept is more at home in the city. Chevrolet lowered the suspension and added bold black graphics to the exterior. Look for 22-inch black wheels, front and rear molded splash guards, and carbon fiber-looking accents on the grille bar, mirror caps, door handles, and inside the cabin. The model also features a cat-back exhaust and carbon fiber exhaust tips by Borla, a one-piece hard tonneau cover by UnderCover, and a 200-watt powered subwoofer and DSP Amp kit by KICKER.

Another model showcases an upgraded Silverado LTZ. It features a 5.3-liter cold-air intake upgrade, cat-back single exit exhaust, and six-piston Brembo brakes up front, in addition to 22-inch chrome aluminum wheels and a black bowtie emblem. There are six-inch rectangular chrome steps to help occupants make their way in and out of the vehicle. The Trailering Camera Package consists of a removable accessory camera that is mounted to the trailer and can be viewed through the car’s touchscreen.

The SEMA show runs from October 30 to November 2.