2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Gets a Durabed

Move over Ford and Ram truckers, the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is giving its pickup bed more cargo space and flexibility than ever. And it’s now been dubbed the Durabed.

The new Silverado bed has the highest cargo volume, box complexity, box length at floor, 12 fixed tie-downs and an exclusive power tailgate.

Chevrolet is making space for every truck lover’s dream. The Silverado Short and Standard box are a whopping 10-cubic feet bigger than the 2018 cargo box space.

The Silverado Short Box comes in at 63-cubic feet, the Standard Box is 73-cubic feet and the Large Box is 89-cubic feet.

The bed not only beats out its own previous cargo metrics, but its short box volume is also 20 percent larger than its competitors the Bow-Tie brass brags.

For 2019, higher-grade steel is being used in the structure of the new Durabed. The quality of the bed floor supplies has been enhanced as well.

The availability of the tie-downs has also been improved and are now positioned at varying heights. The bed is also accessible with integrated, in-bed LED lighting and a 110/120-volt power outlet. A light at the top of the rear cab comes standard on all Silverado models.

“The bed is the heart and soul of any pickup, so we made several improvements to the bed of the all-new Silverado to give our customers an even better hauling experience,” said Tim Herrick, GM executive chief engineer in a statement.

“We’ve added so many features and benefits that it deserves its own name–Durabed.”

You can get a first look and even stretch out in the new bed at your local Chevrolet dealers in the fall.