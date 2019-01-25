Chevrolet took time before this year’s Daytona 24 to announce four new Corvette Grand Sport Drivers Series packages, each spec’d by a different longtime Corvette Racing driver, and they all look pretty rad.

The packages are limited to the coupe and can be added to 1LT or 2LT models for $4,995 or to the top-rung 3LT for $5,995, where it also adds carbon-fiber interior bits. Each car gets a dash plaque with the individual racing driver’s name and the build number in his particular sequence. Common equipment include the Grand Sport’s dry-sump 6.2-liter small-block V-8, which makes 460 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque, as well as 285/30-19 front and 335/25-20 rear Michelin Pilot Super Sport rubber, Brembo brakes with six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers, magnetorheological dampers, an electronic limited-slip diff, and additional cooling elements for track work.

The unique elements are all aesthetic—you can also add whatever other options you want including your choice of transmission and the harder-core Z07 package—and seem like a good way to get a tasteful-looking Corvette with minimal effort, especially if you were going to order a Grand Sport anyway. They all get black wheels with red stripes and red brake calipers, and break down like so:

Oliver Gavin Edition: The car honoring five-time Le Mans champion Gavin is Shadow Gray over Adrenaline Red, with a red center stripe and fender hash marks, Carbon Flash mirror caps, and red seatbelts.

Antonio Garcia Edition: Two-time Daytona winner and three-time Le Mans winner Garcia’s car is finished in the iconic Racing Yellow of Corvette Racing over a Jet Black interior. It also has a Jake-logo hood stripe, red fender hashes, Carbon Flash mirror caps, and yellow interior stitching on 3LT versions.

Jan Magnussen Edition: Magnussen has been driving for Corvette Racing since 2004—only a couple fewer than Gavin—winning Le Mans four times and Daytona once. His car is Arctic White over Jet Black with Crystal Red stripes and hashes, red seatbelts, red interior stitching on 3LTs, and body-color mirrors.

Tommy Milner Edition: Milner’s is our favorite, as we can’t get enough of Elkhart Lake Blue with red fender hash marks. The interior is Jet Black, and the car also has silver body stripes, body-color mirror caps, and red seatbelts. The upholstery is leather on 1LTs and suede on the upper trims.

The Corvette Grand Sport coupe starts at $66,995, and the Drivers Series cars will go into production next month.