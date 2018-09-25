2019 Chevrolet Blazer Priced from $29,995

The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer will fill a midsize gap in the Bow-tie brand’s crossover lineup when it goes on sale early next year. Although Chevy hasn’t released full pricing information, we now know the crossover will start at $29,995.

That price undercuts the 2019 Ford Edge, which starts at $30,990, and the 2018 Nissan Murano, priced from $31,795. Standard features will include HID headlamps, LED taillamps, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated mirrors, a six-way manual driver seat, 4G LTE, and 18-inch wheels. Upgraded 20-inch wheels will also be available.

The Blazer features blacked-out visual cues on the RS trim level, and Premier models receive a chrome-accented grille. Both trims come with standard 20-inch wheels and optional 21-inch wheels. Instead of the base model’s 193-hp 2.5-liter inline-four, the RS and Premier get a 3.6-liter V-6 good for 305 hp.

Slotting between the Chevrolet Equinox and the Traverse, the Blazer will seat five and won’t have a third-row option like some of its competitors. But it will offer a host of other features including a panoramic dual-pane power sunroof, wireless charging, a hands-free power liftgate, a cargo management system, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, heated outboard rear seats, and up to six USB ports. It will also get a feature called Hitch View that’s designed to make it easier for drivers to align a hitch with an attached trailer.

The Blazer goes on sale in early January.