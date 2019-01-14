There’s a little bit of a silver lining in the news that the Cadillac CT6 sedan will be heading to the chopping block as part of the General Motors plan to slim down its portfolio: Cadillac has decided to forge ahead with plans to produce the 2019 Cadillac CT6-V. Going out with a bang and all that.

Pre-orders are officially open for the CT6-V, which his set to arrive this summer at $89,785 to start. If you want one, you better get on the horn to your Cadillac dealer pronto, because just 275 of them will be available for the U.S. market. The CT6-V is powered by the Cadillac-exclusive 4.2-liter twin-turbo “Blackwing” V-8. The engine hasn’t been officially rated yet by the SAE, but Cadillac says it will put out 550 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque, as well as propel the big four-door from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. Top speed is quoted as 200 mph.

As an added bonus, if you buy a CT6-V you also get free tuition and accommodations to the two day Cadillac V-Performance Academy located at the Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch near Las Vegas. The CT6 is a more than capable sedan, but as we keep hearing, no one wants sedans anymore. And given the recent news that Cadillac will be GM’s lead EV brand, getting this car with the Blackwing V-8 could be one of the last times you’ll see this engine in a vehicle that’s not an SUV. We see another Cadillac unicorn off in the distance to join the CTS-V wagon.