2019 Buick Regal Sportback Gets Fancy Avenir Trim Level

Buick’s upscale Avenir trim has helped the brand win both prestige and sales, so it should come as no surprise that the badge is rolling out to more models in the lineup. The latest to receive the Avenir treatment is the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback, rolling out to dealerships this fall.

Like the two U.S. Avenir models before it, the LaCrosse and Enclave, the Regal Avenir offers interior and exterior enhancements along with a host of standard features. Inside, you’ll find diamond quilted front seats with Avenir-embroidered headrests, sill plates emblazoned with the Avenir logo, and the first application of Buick’s new cloud-capable infotainment system. The interior can be had in either a Whisper Beige or Ebony color scheme.

Outside, the Regal Avenir sports a unique grille with a three-dimensional mesh pattern inspired by the 2015 Buick Avenir concept. The five-door also receives Avenir badges on the front doors and an exclusive set of 19-inch Pearl Nickel-finished alloy wheels. Like all non-GS Regals, the Regal Avenir will get a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four, tuned to 250 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque, which will be mated exclusively to a nine-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.

We like how the standard Regal Sportback drives, but noted in a review that the interior doesn’t feel special enough. Here’s hoping this new Avenir trim can change that.

Pricing for the 2019 Buick Regal Avenir will be announced closer to its launch in the fall.