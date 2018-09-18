2019 BMW Z4 sDrive30i Makes 255 Horsepower

The 2019 BMW Z4 was unveiled last month sporting an aggressive look that takes the roadster in a bold new direction. But until now, BMW has been light on details, especially regarding the base engine option.

On sale starting March 2019, the 2019 Z4 will initially launch with the sDrive30i variant, which is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter I-4 rated at 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The Z4 M40i will follow afterwards in the second quarter packing a 3.0-liter turbo I-6 that has now been confirmed to make 382 hp and 369 lb-ft, the same as the prototype we drove earlier this year. An eight-speed automatic will be the only transmission available. BMW says the Z4 sDrive30i can hit 60 mph in 5.2 seconds while the M40i will do the deed in 4.4 seconds.

Compared to its predecessor, the 2019 Z4 is 3.3-inches longer, 2.9-inches wider, and 0.5-inch taller. However, its wheelbase is 1.0-inch shorter. The car rides on a new platform with double-jointed front spring struts and a five-link rear suspension, which BMW says is a first for its roadster lineup. Suspension components are now made of aluminum to help cut weight. To further improve handling, the Z4 will come standard with a new steering system with variable power assist and ratio to improve precision and ease low-speed maneuvering. Of course, the Z4 is best known to Toyota fans as the jointly developed platform-mate to the Supra.

To distinguish the Z4 M40i from the less powerful Z4 sDrive30i, it gets an adaptive M suspension with a 10-mm lower ride height, M Sport brakes, and an M Sport differential as standard. These features are also available on the Z4 sDrive30i as options. Three modes will be available, including Comfort, Sport, and Sport+. Electronically controlled dampers come with the M Sport suspension, which enables the driver to pick between a softer ride or sharper handling. All 2019 Z4s will come standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, and if you pick the optional 19s, you also get staggered-width summer tires that are wider at the rear.

Standard active driver assistance tech includes collision warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and lane departure warning. Blind spot warning, adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, rear cross-traffic alert, and a new rear collision protection system are optional.

BMW will also allow buyers to customize their Z4s via their Individual program, allowing them to choose colors like Frozen Gray on M Sport models or opt for a soft top with with a silver effect. Other options include dual-zone climate control, interior ambient lighting, and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

BMW’s iDrive interface comes standard on the 2019 Z4 and can be had with a 10.25-inch touchscreen when you opt for the optional navigation system. It’ll also be available with BMW Cloud storage, which enables drivers to take their infotainment settings from one BMW vehicle to another. Two USB ports comes standard and cars with the built-in navigation system get 20 GB of storage. The 2019 Z4 will be one of the first BMWs to feature remote software updates, allowing the car to refresh its software over-the-air or via a smartphone.

Inside, the 2019 Z4 has a slick-looking interior with a futuristic dash and an available 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. Sport seats come standard and now have rails that are 0.9-inches longer to provide more range for adjustment. Trunk space has also increased to 9.9-cubic feet regardless of whether the top is up or down. A ski pass-through is optional for added practicality.