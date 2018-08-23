Stunning 2019 BMW Z4 M40i First Edition Revealed at Pebble Beach

Last year, BMW revealed the Z4 Concept at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and today the 2019 BMW Z4 M40i First Edition made its world premiere there as well. Thankfully, the new drop-top doesn’t stray too far from that design either.

Like the Z4 prototype we drove in the spring—a 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder engine that produces 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque powers the Z4 M40i First Edition.

The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and it can sprint from 0-60 mph in under 4.4 seconds, BMW estimates.

“Forget the heavy, numb boulevard cruiser Z4s of the past–this is the real-deal. It’s physically bigger than any prior Z, but it’s incredibly agile. Even in 2018, 3,400 pounds isn’t light, but variable electro-boosted steering and a trick e-diff in the rear means it’s extremely confident and very responsive,” said daily news editor Conner Golden after tracking a prototype in France.

The open-top two-seater offers a central sitting position for the driver with a low center of gravity that delivers a 50:50 balanced weight distribution. It also gets a BMW M tuned sports suspension with electronically controlled dampers, M Sport braking system, and an electronically controlled M Sport rear differential.

Up front, the Z4 sports vertically stacked LED headlights, a mesh kidney grille, clamshell hood, and a subtle spoiler integrated into the rear trunk lid.

The new BMW Z4 M40i First Edition is offered in Frozen Orange Metallic with an anthracite soft top, black mirror caps, and rolls on 19-inch light alloy wheels with a two-tone, double spoke design.

Inside, the First Edition model gets Vernasca black leather trim, electrically adjustable seats, head-up display, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, and a Harman Kardon Surround Sound System—all we can say is turn it up!

More Z4 details and specifications will be announced on September 18 our sources tell us. BMW says the 2019 Z4 30i will arrive in the spring and the Z4 M40i is expected to arrive by next summer.