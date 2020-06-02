Some Automotive suffixes are effectively meaningless, while others like CSL, GTS, and CS grab enthusiasts' attention and make them sit up a little in their drivers' seats. Occasionally, though, even some of the more heralded ones come with a bit of head scratching. In the case of the 2019 BMW M4 CS, or Club Sport, there's been a fair share of the latter.

In the past, we've found the BMW M4 Competition to be better and more well-rounded than some others have given it credit for. So, the 2019 BMW M4 CS should be even more appealing to serious drivers: It's a slightly more powerful, lighter, stripped-down, hardcore version, though its price—some $30,000 further into the ozone—is one tough matzo ball to swallow for the incremental performance improvements it brings. And frankly, some of the weight-shaving measures, like the absence of real interior door panels, door pulls, and armrests, seem at best like an exercise is convincing buyers that they're only a few grid slots removed from jumping HANS-deep into a glorious DTM race experience. They are not.

Of course, maybe the all-new 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe will eventually provide the truly ultimate M4 of our dreams. But while we wait, we figured we'd find out what the 2019 BMW M4 CS could do on the track at NCM Motorsports Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and on our Pro Racer's Take leaderboard against a wide variety of competition. Besides, our always-game hot-shoe pilot, Andy Pilgrim, got bored awhile back and bought one of his own—the very car featured in this week's episode. The fact is, when stingy racing drivers go as far as putting their own cash into a performance car, well, it doesn't take long or much prompting for them to want to find out precisely how much thrashing it can take, and how much game it actually delivers. And, in the name of fairness, we put the proper Michelin rubber onto the car to get an accurate read about the weight this M4's suffix does or doesn't carry; hit play to see how the 2019 BMW M4 CS stacks up.