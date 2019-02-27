2019 Automobile All-Stars Is Coming. Here’s a Preview.

There are those who breathlessly dissect numbers, narrow the focus, or decide to revisit the same old models when contemplating what they believe to be the best car or cars of the year. That’s not us. Instead, during our annual All-Stars event, we set out to simply let you know which vehicles left us breathless, and why.

Throughout each year, we’re constantly evaluating the best in breed. Everything from mainstream models to the world’s most mindblowing supercars can get the nod to join the All-Stars fray, and just being asked to be a part of the field is an accomplishment. This isn’t an all-inclusive group, but it’s a wildly diverse one, meant to represent the most aspirational, attainable, and otherwise exceptional offerings of the past calendar year.

Although we try to secure for our evaluation an example of everything we think has All-Stars potential, it’s not always possible. Sometimes an automaker won’t let a car out to play (hello, Tesla Model 3) or timing can interfere (we’ll see you next year, BMW Z4 and 8 Series). The ones that do show up are subjected to several days of driving, on track and off. For our 2019 event, we shifted from Las Vegas to the Streets of Willow road course at Willow Springs International Motorsports Park about an hour north of Los Angeles. Along with a challenging new road route near the facility, we put this year’s 24 contenders through one of the most rigorous events in Automobile history.

Whittling down an already stellar field to seven standouts was far from easy, and as always, there were some surprises. But it’s all part of the process, and we wouldn’t want it any other way. In the end, it’s all about the year’s greatest cars—and what makes them so special. Be sure to check back on March 9 at 11 a.m. Eastern to see which new cars shine the brightest for 2019, and in the meantime head here to see last year’s winners (and contenders).