2019 Automobile All-Stars: The Contenders

And the 2019 Automobile All-Stars are . . . oh wait, those are on this other page. Here we present the full field of contenders, a diverse and impressive grouping that just might be the very best we’ve ever assembled. We drove hundreds of laps at the racetrack, then drove thousands of cumulative miles on roads sometimes covered in rain, sleet, snow to determine which of these excellent entries would be named an All-Star. Each left us breathless in their own way—hit the links below to read about each one—but only seven made it to the top of the mountain.

2019 Automobile All-Stars

