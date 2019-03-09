/ Car Awards / 2019 Automobile All-Stars: The Contenders
2019 Automobile All-Stars: The Contenders

This year's crop of 24 vehicles was maybe the best we've ever assembled.

And the 2019 Automobile All-Stars are . . . oh wait, those are on this other page. Here we present the full field of contenders, a diverse and impressive grouping that just might be the very best we’ve ever assembled. We drove hundreds of laps at the racetrack, then drove thousands of cumulative miles on roads sometimes covered in rain, sleet, snow to determine which of these excellent entries would be named an All-Star. Each left us breathless in their own way—hit the links below to read about each one—but only seven made it to the top of the mountain.

2019 Automobile All-Stars
The Winners | The Contenders | The Venues

2019 Automobile All-Stars Contenders
2019 Acura RDX 2019 Lamborghini Urus
2019 Audi A7 2018 Lexus LS500
2019 Audi A8 2019 Lincoln Navigator
2019 Audi RS5 2019 Mazda 6
2018 BMW M2 Competition 2019 Mazda MX-5 RF
2018 BMW M5 2019 McLaren 600LT
2019 Chevrolet ZR1 2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS53
2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast 2019 Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon
2019 Genesis G70 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
2019 Hyundai Veloster N 2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Infiniti QX50 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
2019 Jaguar I-Pace 2019 Volvo XC40