Our 2019 Pirelli calendar must have gotten lost in the mail again—but wait, what’s this? Hot rods with flaming tires, Akira-like motorcycles in the repair shop, and big monster trucks hauling ass? Automechanika’s new, funky futuristic calendar is a more than suitable replacement for the Pirelli piece.

For those that don’t know—which may be most of you—held in Frankfurt, Germany’s Automechanika is the world’s biggest automotive aftermarket trade fair, and it kind of makes SEMA look like a house party. (Automechanika events are held in 15 additional countries, to boot.) The show releases annual calendars, and the pages of this year’s edition are jam-packed with sci-fi-esque scenes crafted using renderings of car parts made by the show’s exhibitors.

Artist and photographer Rafael Neff created the art for the limited-edition calendar for the fourth consecutive year in a row, according to Automechanika. The process involved photographing and digitizing hundreds of parts to build the future rides and worlds, while clouds, sand, and water were made using paint, polishing cloths, and oil absorbent.

If you want one for your garage, good luck. Copies of the limited-edition calendar will be hard to come by (and we assume will end up on the internet for big bucks), but we’ve put a full gallery together for you to enjoy. Happy 2019!