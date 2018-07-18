2019 Audi TT and Roadster Get Tweaked

Coming off a 2016 model-year redesign, the Audi TT receives some small but important tweaks for 2019. These updates include refreshed exterior styling, an upgraded transmission, and more standard features.

With the optional S line exterior package, the TT features a full-length front splitter. The vents in the front valence feature a new silver trim element that runs the length of the bottom of the fascia. This version also includes vertical air inlets in the rear, a wider diffuser, and other upgrades. Like other Audis, the TT features sequential turn signals, in addition to optional LED or Matrix LED headlights.

Three new color options join the global range: Cosmos Blue, Pulse Orange, and Turbo Blue, which is exclusive to the S line. Seventeen-inch wheels are standard, while 18-, 19-, and 20-inch wheels are optional. For Roadster models, Audi is offering a soft top in either black or gray.

A seven-speed dual-clutch replaces the previous six-speed unit. The standard engine here in the U.S. will once again be a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

The global TT receives more standard equipment for the new model year, including a rain and light sensor, heated exterior mirrors, Audi drive select dynamic handling system, and steering wheel infotainment controls. The model also has a 12.3-inch instrument cluster display dubbed Audi virtual cockpit. This includes an optional sport display that gives drivers key stats such as engine output and g-forces.

The Audi TT is currently in its third generation. Debuting in production form in 1998, it celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

The 2019 Audi TT will go on sale in the U.S. in early 2019. Prices will be announced closer to launch.