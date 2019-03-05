The 2019 Automobile All-Stars winners will be revealed on Saturday, March 9 at 11:00 am Eastern, but first we’re introducing—in no particular order—a few of the contenders each day this week. Head here for an All-Stars preview, and be sure to check back all week to see the contenders as they’re announced!

The 2019 Audi RS5’s ease and oomph made it an endearing yet ultimately innocuous presence in this year’s All-Stars. Finished in a controversial shade of Sonoma Green, the verdant coupe surprised many with its pleasant pairing of power and sophistication. “So much to like here,” editor-at-large Arthur St. Antoine enthused, “including the smooth and gutsy V-6, extravagant conveniences, handsome styling, and gorgeous cockpit.” Features editor Rory Jurnecka admitted he “wasn’t expecting much from the Green Machine besides its sleek good looks. But it ended up being much fun on the track, ferociously pinning you back in your seat, with a rowdy exhaust note to boot.”

Other editors praised its user-friendly nature in spite of the thrusty 444-horsepower twin-turbo V-6. “My grandmother, if she were alive, could drive the RS5 quickly,” contributor Marc Noordeloos quipped. Senior editor Aaron Gold remarked, “This thing makes me feel like I actually know how to drive.” But the RS5 ran into some criticism for its stiff ride. “The suspension, especially in its stiffest setting, alerted my organs to everything it came across—disappointingly jarring,” pro racer Andy Pilgrim noted. Contributor and video ace Jethro Bovingdon observed that the suspension “struggles on high-frequency bumps even in Comfort mode,” but despite the hard ride, “The body control is poor over bigger undulations or under severe load. This improves when you stiffen it up, but then the ride becomes close to tragic.”

The ultimate deciding factor for the RS5 was its benign character, which overpowered its performance benefits—making it harder for the car to measure up in this year’s eclectic field. “It’s much better on the street, where you can revel in its style, comfort, and power,” senior online editor Erik Johnson said, “But this is a cold fish.”

Noordeloos used similarly tepid language to describe the sharp-looking coupe’s personality: “This car leaves me cold.” And despite his enthusiasm for its coherent packaging and compelling looks, St. Antoine tempered his praise for its handling with a simple sum-up: “It even manages not to understeer that much—a welcome surprise. But a needle mover? That I’m not seeing.”