2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback Test Drive: 2020 Automobile All-Stars Contender 

Automobile's All-Stars awards are back, and this year we have one of the best fields of cars we've ever evaluated. In total, we invited 21 of our favorite new or significantly revised cars to find out which are the very best of the best. We've split them into Contenders and Winners, but let us make it clear: Every car invited to our All-Stars event is one of the most special cars on sale for 2020. Each day between March 8 and March 10, we'll bring you a new batch of Contenders, and on Wednesday, March 11, we'll announce our 2020 Automobile All-Stars Winners.

The 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback in Sonoma Green metallic paint and black leather interior is devilishly elegant. Sit in the drivers' seat, and it would be easy to vote it a 2020 Automobile All-Star based on its looks and stellar all-around performance. Just look at this car—we had the coupe version at last year's All-Stars competition, and that car also got my vote. And while I prefer two doors instead of four, I still ogle this grand tourer every time I see it as though it's my first time laying my eyes upon it. I'm not the only one.

"I love muscular German cars, and this one has a Porsche-influenced engine, so there's a lot to love in that department," social media editor Billy Rehbock said. "It also has the remnants of one of the best interior layouts any manufacturer has ever designed, with just the right amount of redundancy in the controls. And dynamically, it's super accessible for how fast it is."

Maybe it's the sweet paint job and the fact that I really miss my old TT, but I really enjoyed driving the RS 5 on the track and off. The Sportback packs a potent 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine that cranks out 444 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. The boosted six is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and the 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback will sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds. That's plenty quick for a big beast that can even seat five grownups and still offer plenty of space for their gear.

"It's very rapid and effortless; it drives like a lighter car than it really is, an Audi hallmark," features editor Rory Jurnecka added.

The RS 5 Sportback grips the road, pulls with passion, and delivers a consistently engaging ride. However, the steering, suspension settings, interior, and nearly $100,000 price tag did not suit everyone's tastes, let alone even imaginary budgets.

"I'm with everyone else on how the RS 5 Sportback is a big improvement over last year's RS 5 coupe, though I'm still not blown away," Detroit bureau chief Todd Lassa said. Jurnecka wasn't a fan of the RS 5's suspension settings and felt it was too pogolike in Comfort mode, too firm in Dynamic. And although he said it was "a neat car overall," he also found the steering lacks feedback. He wasn't alone in the complaint department.

"The idea of a high-performance hatchback seems ideal," contributor Basem Wasef said. "Take a flexible, space-efficient platform, and add an angry engine and tight suspension to appease the hardcore drivers. But the RS 5's fatal flaw is its suspension, specifically the sometimes-violent heave motion that occurs in virtually every adjustable suspension setting."

That's a shame, because we all agreed the 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback is an otherwise compelling exercise in powerful packaging. But if you don't mind ultra-stiff-riding cars, you might not be bothered, regardless—I know I'd be more than thrilled to park this lovely beast in my garage any day.

