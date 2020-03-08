Automobile's All-Stars awards are back, and this year we have one of the best fields of cars we've ever evaluated. In total, we invited 21 of our favorite new or significantly revised cars to find out which are the very best of the best. We've split them into Contenders and Winners, but let us make it clear: Every car invited to our All-Stars event is one of the most special cars on sale for 2020. Each day between March 8 and March 10, we'll bring you a new batch of Contenders, and on Wednesday, March 11, we'll announce our 2020 Automobile All-Stars Winners.

This year's All-Stars competition was light on electric vehicles. In fact, the 2019 Audi E-Tron was the only fully electric vehicle in our test. After the Jaguar I-Pace delivered a poor performance last year due to its incompatibility with the charging units at our disposal, it's safe to say our staff was collectively rooting for this underdog.

When I found out I'd be chaperoning the Antigua Blue metallic crossover to our testing grounds, I'll admit to being pretty excited. With two motors producing a combined 402 hp, an arsenal of cool technology, and perfect paint for social media posting, the E-Tron seemed like a pretty pimpin' ride for the drive from Los Angeles to Willow Springs International Raceway.

For the most part, it really lives up to the marketing. The interior is hyper-premium, with amazing materials, crisp surfaces, and fantastic ergonomics. "The snowy white interior looks grand, almost as nice as the Bentley's," online editor Ed Tahaney remarked, "with room to stretch out so you can take a nap while you wait for a fast charge. " He wasn't sold on the shifter, but I love that it feels like a heavy iron ingot that slides to select a gear.

See all 20 photos See all 20 photos

The Bang & Olufsen sound system's audio quality is top notch as well, and it's further accentuated by the quiet cabin. "NVH levels are extremely good," features editor Rory Jurnecka noted. "There's barely any wind or road noise at highway speeds. " Between the library hush of the interior and the super-smooth suspension tuning, this was certainly one of the most luxurious cars we brought to the track or road course in terms of ride quality. It handles with confidence as well, with a five-mode air suspension providing a wide range of control.

Audi didn't nail everything, however. The E-Tron's EPA-estimated 204-mile range suffered on the climb from sea level up and over the mountains to the track, which sits at an elevation of almost 3,000 feet. The drive, which is only 95 miles, ate up approximately three-quarters of the "tank. " I ended up having enough juice to get from the track to our hotel back in Palmdale, another 25 miles, before heading to the local Honda dealer to charge overnight. Fortunately, the Audi ended up being compatible with the ChargePoint unit, and we had no issues getting it juiced up during the entirety of our test driving.

There are some neat features that help buoy the battery life. Our pro racer, Andy Pilgrim, loved the car overall. He said he "messed with the regen paddle constantly," remarking that it's in a "nicely placed location for easy use. " Pilgrim noted that when he "did a 12-mile run up and down a mountain road," he saw "only 13 miles lost off the range." Our other editors noted the car's consistency in attaining its estimated mileage. Jurnecka adds that he appreciated "all the anti-range anxiety features in the computer, showing where e-miles can be freed up by turning off certain functions."

More Videos 7 Reasons Why the Audi e-tron Is From the Future Pro Racer's Take: 2019 Porsche GT3 RS Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 992 Belgian Legend Edition Honoring Jacky Ickx Sony Vision-S Concept Car 2020 Blink of an Eye Trailer_V1 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm B-Roll Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport: From the Press Room Hyundai Prophecy EV Concept Reveal 2021 McLaren 765LT IED Tracy Concept Off-Road Vehicle IED Tracy Concept Interior: Take a Peek Inside

Audi's electric car feels very quick, making it rather fun to peg the throttle and go. Audi claims a 5.5-second 0-60 mph time, but off the line it feels punchier. Our sister brand MotorTrend confirmed my feeling, recording a 0-60 time of 5.1 seconds in instrumented testing. Speeding up to pass is no trouble, either; there's little drop-off in acceleration at higher velocities.

The total price, with options, of the E-Tron we evaluated was $85,790. Our judges were smitten with the attention to detail in nearly every aspect of this vehicle's interior and equipment. It helps that it's super practical, with a spacious rear seat and trunk. Contributor Arthur St. Antoine said that the E-Tron makes a strong case against what Tesla has to offer. He noted that the Audi is "sumptuously appointed inside, [making] the Model X's cabin look almost unfinished." St. Antoine continued with more praise for the E-Tron, calling it "supremely quiet and comfortable, [with] batteries built for real-world durability and, soon, potentially class-leading quick-charging. " He concluded that although it is a "lovely piece," with just a bit more sizzle it might have performed that much better against the competition. Aaron Gold developed this point even further: "Audi answered the question, 'How do we make an electric SUV?' but they should have been answering a different question: 'How do we make the vehicle of the future?'"

Despite accomplishing so much, the 2019 Audi E-Tron didn't quite have what it took to stand out among this year's crowd of All-Stars contenders. Contributor Basem Wasem summed it up: "The E -Tron does no harm and imparts no ill will. It goes about its business with a minimum of fuss or fluster, delivering EV utility with almost invisible ease—and perhaps that's what holds it back from All-Star status."

See all 20 photos See all 20 photos

2020 Automobile All-Stars Contenders

2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland: Automobile All-Stars Contender

We spend three days in Southern California hills and desert testing the 2020 Jeep Gladiator along with 20 other All-Stars Contenders to see which rise to the top.

2019 Honda Passport AWD Elite: Automobile All-Stars Contender

The very fact that an affordable family hauler is rubbing shoulders with hypercars and mega-luxe cruisers should tell you the 2019 Honda Passport AWD Elite is something special. It's also a contender for the 2020 Automobile All-Stars award.

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Test Drive: Automobile All-Stars Contender

How does a car this big drive this well? We dig into what brought the 2020 Mercedes-AMG 63 S to this year's Automobile All-Stars competition.

2020 McLaren GT Test Drive: Automobile All-Stars Contender

It's McLaren's first car to put a serious emphasis on practicality and comfort over outright performance—but is the GT an Automobile All-Star?

2020 BMW Z4 M40i Test Drive: Automobile All-Stars Contender

The 2020 BMW Z4 M40i proves it's just as much about good handling and driving fun as it is about top-down cruising.

2020 BMW M850i xDrive Test Drive: Automobile All-Stars Contender

BMW's excellent M850i xDrive luxury sport coupe does battle with 2020's best cars but falls short in this year's Automobile All-Stars competition.

2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback Test Drive: 2020 Automobile All-Stars Contender

The 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback is a compelling and powerful machine that's a winner in its own right.

2019 Audi E-Tron Test Drive: Automobile All-Stars Contender

Electric cars have many inherent advantages over the combustion-powered competition, but does the 2020 Audi E-Tron have what it takes to hang with this year's best?

And more to come!