2019 Audi A8 Costs $84,795 to Start

Audi has released a configurator for the A8 flagship sedan, revealing a BMW 7 Series-rivaling starting price of $84,795. The model comes standard with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 and 48-volt mild-hybrid technology for a total system output of 335 hp.

The base A8 is just a hair more expensive than the base BMW 7 Series. The 2019 BMW 7 Series starts at $84,645, although the current Mercedes-Benz S-Class is quite a bit more expensive at $90,895.

Audi shows 10 exterior color options available for the A8, from various shades of gray to black, blue, dark red, and sand. For the interior, buyers can choose between different leather patterns and wood inlays.

An Executive Rear Seat Comfort package offers back seat passengers extra luxury. In the four-seat configuration, buyers get folding tables in the center console, a foot massage function, footrests, and heated surfaces for $7,550. The five-seat version is a little less elaborate. A $4,250 Luxury package adds upgraded leather, air ionizer and fragrance, and ambient interior lighting, while a $4,150 Executive package brings along 22-way front seat adjustments, head-up display, Audi parking system plus with surround view, and other features. Buyers who want a driver assistance package will pay $2,750, and those who want to splurge for all-wheel steering can do so for $1,950.

The 2019 Audi A8 sits on a new platform and comes exclusively with all-wheel drive. The car sends power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The turbo V-6 will be the only engine available at launch, but a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 with mild-hybrid tech and 453 hp should arrive at some point later.

Build your own Audi A8 in the configurator right here.