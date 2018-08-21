2019 Audi A6 Starts at $59,895

Entering a new generation, the 2019 Audi A6 will start at $59,895 when it goes on sale later this year. That’s a $2,420 price increase from the 2018 model equipped with the six-cylinder engine option.

For the extra coin, buyers receive a new MMI interface with touch controls. This new feature, consisting of an upper screen for infotainment functions and a lower screen for climate controls, replaces the rotary dial and button-controlled setup of the previous model. It also comes with a new, standard 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 with 335 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission and a 48-volt mild hybrid system. Thanks to suspension changes, Audi promises more precise steering on the new A6.

Standard creature comforts include three-zone automatic climate control, leather seats, LED headlights and daytime running lights, and heated, auto-dimming manual folding side mirrors with memory. The base model is called Premium, and the next step up is Premium Plus. This version starts at $63,695 and brings along Matrix-design LED headlights with high-beam assist, inductive charging, a Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D Sound System, and MMI navigation plus with traffic information. At the top of the lineup sits the Prestige, priced from $68,095. This model ups the ante with a standard full-color head-up display and HD Matrix-design LED headlights with dynamic turn indicators and high-beam assistant.

Audi has priced the A6 competitively. The 2019 BMW 540i starts at $59,945 while the current Mercedes-Benz E-Class goes for at least $59,895.