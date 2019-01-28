It’s March, and you’re sick and tired of winter. You need something to shake you out of your slushy, gray doldrums. Perhaps a trip to sunny and warm Florida will energize you. Even better, how about a Sunshine State destination where some of the world’s best cars will be on display and legends of motorsports fêted? If that doesn’t warm your cockles, then you’re probably reading the wrong publication.

We’re talking about the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance 2019. Entering its 24th year, Amelia Island has become one of the go-to concours destinations in America, with four-wheeled entrants coming from across the country and around the globe. At this year’s event you’ll find groupings ranging from custom coachwork Volkswagens to Cadillacs driven by heads of state to a Cars of the Rock Stars class with John Oates of Hall and Oates fame. It’s the 60th anniversary of the Ferrari 250 GT SWB in 2019, so you’ll be able to drool near (but not on, please) some prime examples of those Maranello masterpieces lining the fairways of The Golf Club of Amelia Island.

It will also be the 35th anniversary of the mighty Porsche 962, and a special celebration of the car will pair nicely with this year’s Amelia Island honoree—Jacques Bernard “Jacky” Ickx.

One of the great drivers in motorsports history, Ickx piloted a 962 during a career that featured six wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, eight wins and 25 podium finishes in Formula 1, and a win in the grueling Paris-Dakar Rally. Motorsports is always a central focus of the Amelia Island Concours, with several classes dedicated to race cars each year.

If you’re up for some auction action, RM Sotheby’s holds an event on the Saturday prior to the big show on Sunday, March 10. In addition to the cars on offer, a special Fender Stratocaster created to celebrate the Cars of the Rock Stars class will be sold by RM, too; painted by artist David Snyder, it features graphics inspired by the cars of Elvis, Janis Joplin, John Oates, Eddie van Halen, and more. Finally, if you’re on the grounds, you’ll see us unveil our 2019 Automobile All-Stars Saturday at 11 a.m. Stop by and say hi!

The festivities begin on Thursday, March 7, and wrap up with the 24th Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, with tickets starting at $100 for adults. For more information on everything happening during the weekend, hotel accommodations, and more, make sure to check out ameliaconcours.org. Don’t you feel warmer already?