2019 Acura RDX Concept Gets 345 Horsepower

A custom RDX is headlining Acura’s lineup for the SEMA Show this week. With help from IndyCar driver Graham Rahal and his tuning firm Graham Rahal Performance, this 2019 Acura RDX packs 345 hp.

Acura made a 350-hp RDX for Pikes Peak this year, but that model had an electric supercharger. For the SEMA-bound concept, a new turbocharger, intake and exhaust manifolds, and downpipe help squeeze an 73 additional horsepower from the RDX’s standard turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder.

The engine now packs 370 lb-ft of torque, up 90 lb-ft from the standard model. The crossover also gets a cat-back exhaust, StopTech brakes, and custom Eibach sport springs that contribute to a 2-inch lower ride height. A custom ECU map comes courtesy of KTuning. Twenty-one inch HRE wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires round out the performance upgrades.

Since it’s based on the A-Spec model, this RDX receives the trim’s exclusive Apex Blue Pearl paint job and black leather sport seats with suede-like accents. On top of this, the special model features custom exterior graphics, carbon mirror caps, carbon grille accents, a body-color painted lower garnish, carbon-fiber interior accents, and a custom steering wheel designed by race driver Max Papis of MPI Innovations.

Last year at SEMA, Acura debuted the NSX Dream Project with a carbon-fiber aero kit. This year, Acura is bringing the refreshed 2019 NSX to the show. A special 2019 ILX will also hit the floor, complete with underbody spoilers, 18-inch black wheels, and satin silver door mirror covers all from Acura’s official accessories catalog. Other vehicles set to appear in Las Vegas include the Acura ARX-05, NSX GT3 Evo, and RealTime Racing TLX GT race cars.

The SEMA Show runs October 30-November 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.