2019 Acura RDX Earns Top Safety Pick Plus Rating

The IIHS has named the 2019 Acura RDX a Top Safety Pick Plus after putting it through its full battery of testing. In order to get the Top Safety Pick Plus rating, a vehicle must fulfill the following requirements: earn Good ratings on roof strength, side impact, head restraints, moderate front overlap, and driver’s side front small overlap impact; Acceptable or Good on the passenger’s side small overlap impact; Advanced or Superior in the front crash prevention test; and offer an available headlight option that scores a Good rating.

The 2019 RDX scored the highest rating on all of the IIHS’ categories, scoring Good on crash tests and Superior in front crash prevention after it avoided crashes at 12 mph and 25 mph. Surprisingly, the base LED headlights on the 2019 RDX are rated Good while the optional adaptive units have a lower score of Acceptable.

AcuraWatch, Acura’s suite of active safety features, comes standard across the 2019 RDX lineup. This includes adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, road departure mitigation, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and automatic high beams. Blind spot warning with rear cross-traffic alert is available with the Technology, A-Spec, and Advance packages.

The 2019 RDX is the first model to ride on an Acura-exclusive platform and is powered by a 272-hp 2.0-liter turbo-four paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive comes standard and Acura’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) is optional.