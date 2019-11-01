When we invited the Acura NSX to our annual Automobile All-Stars event for 2017 (check out the current winners here), we weren't sure what to expect, due its approach to performance with all of its whiz-bang technology. But by the end of our evaluation, we had earmarked it for a trophy, and we said, "Despite its Rube Goldberg-like drivetrain and bogglingly complex electronics, the NSX earned its All-Star status the old-fashioned way: by consistently putting a grin on drivers' faces."

Two years later, we stand by those comments. For 2019, the NSX received a handful of updates, including new paint colors, finishes, and an even nicer interior. Previously optional items are now standard, including navigation, a premium audio system, front and rear proximity sensors, and aluminum sport pedals. Dynamically, the 2019 Acura NSX benefits from stiffer antiroll bars and rear toe-link bushings, more rigid rear hubs, and revised software tuning for its all-wheel drive, stability control, steering, and magnetic dampers—making the car even more controllable, rewarding, and fun to drive.

In our latest installment of Pro Racer's Take, Andy Pilgrim demonstrates just how good the NSX still is as he flogs it around the NCM Motorsports Park road course. Slow it isn't, producing a 0-60-mph time of just 3.15 seconds—thanks to the boost it receives off the line from its electric motors—and a quarter mile time of 11.05 seconds at 126 mph. Its lap time around the challenging circuit is solid, too, with the entire experience reminding us exactly why it put those smiles on our faces from the moment we first drove it.