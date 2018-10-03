2019 Acura ILX Price Slashed by $2,200

The 2019 Acura ILX receives its second refresh since its arrival for the 2013 model year. Despite some new styling and tech, the starting price of the ILX has dropped significantly from last year.

The ILX starts at $26,895, down a full $2,200 from the previous model. With the price reduction, the ILX is now much less expensive than the 2018 Audi A3 ($32,925) and even the upcoming 2019 Honda Civic Touring ($28,195).

When equipped with the Premium package, the small sedan goes for $28,645, a reduction of $2,450. Premium models add key standard features over the base model, including leather-trimmed sport seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind spot information, and four-way power passenger seat.

With the Technology package, the ILX is priced from $30,545. These models add navigation with 3D view, real-time traffic info, a multi-view rear camera with guidelines, and other creature comforts.

A-Spec versions feature cosmetic upgrades, some of which are new for 2019. New 18-inch wheels join the lineup, as do sport seats with Ebony or Red leather and black synthetic suede inserts and contrast stitching. Look for new headlights and taillights with a darkened appearance, and a gloss-black decklid spoiler instead of a body color spoiler. You can get the A-Spec with either the Premium package or the Technology package, priced from $30,645 and $32,545 respectively.

For 2019, the ILX features a new infotainment system with an upper 8-inch screen and a lower 7-inch screen, said to be 30 percent faster than before. AcuraWatch is now standard, including collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, road departure mitigation, and lane departure warning.

The 2019 Acura ILX heads to dealerships on October 10.