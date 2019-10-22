Continuing its participation in the increasingly popular all-electric Formula E series, Nissan used the eve of the Tokyo Motor Show to show its redesigned race car for next season. Nissan's Formula E car has a new look for season six of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship series, with its red, black, and white livery being inspired by Japanese kimonos. The color scheme will also be used on the Nissan Leaf Nismo RC, a performance version of the Leaf with dual electric motors.

"As we approach the beginning of our second season of Formula E competition, our design team proposed a new look, one that celebrates our Japanese heritage and vibrant technology DNA," said Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan's senior vice president for global design. "We used our iconic Nissan racing red, black, and white colors layered diagonally in a kimono pattern, which creates a dynamic and powerful impression."

While the car has changed, the drivers have not, with Sebastien Buemi and Oliver Rowland returning to drive for the Nissan e.dams team. For season six, the powertrain was updated to meet new regulations. It replaces the dual-electric-motor system used last season, where Nissan finished in second place in the championship with six podiums, six poles, and 16 Super Pole qualifying appearances, plus a win during the final race weekend in New York.

"With a major change to a single-motor solution, we had plenty to do in the off-season. We'll use everything we learned from season five to improve our package, with an even greater emphasis on battery and energy management," said Michael Carcamo, Nissan's global motorsports director. The new Formula E season will kick off next month in Saudi Arabia. Fourteen races will be held in 12 cities.