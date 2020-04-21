- home
Porsche’s ultimate station wagon delivers impressive performance in the hands of pro racer Andy Pilgrim.
Spring is here, and we're thrilled to bring you a new season of Pro Racer's Take. Our accomplished professional driver, Andy Pilgrim, is ready; ride along as he takes another crop of some of the world's most intriguing cars to the flying limit around the fast and daunting NCM Motorsports Park road course in Bowling Green, Kentucky, while also providing a rundown of each's most noteworthy characteristics.
Kicking things off for 2020 is, if nothing else, the longest name we've ever tested: the 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo. With its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine and hybrid assist, it's a 680-horsepower wrecking-machine of a station wagon capable of torching its way from 0-60-mph in 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 192 mph—but that's not all it's good for.
No, we're not talking about people-hauling, swallowing bags of various cargo, or cruising in luxury and style—though you can do all of that easily, all day and all night. Rather, even though it weighs a silly 5,279 pounds, the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo stretches—explodes—the limits of logic when it comes to handling and driving fun. Granted, some of that is down to the driver, so watch as Pilgrim extracts the most from the car around NCM, which demands everything from the Panamera's gonzo brakes, eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission, Michelin tires, and stonking powertrain. But know that, even though we put our ace behind the wheel, average drivers also can get a lot out of this rolling cartoon character. And then some.
How good is it? We didn't go into our test expecting a lap record, but the results surprised us. We won't give it away before you watch the episode, but we thought a lap of 2 minutes, 20 seconds would be mighty impressive—and it would mean the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo was 3 seconds quicker than one of our other favorite super wagons, the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S. As it turned out, the Panamera did even better than imagined.
Click the "play" button now to see just what transpired—and visit www.proracerstake.com to see our entire library of onboard videos, and to check the full list of lap times for every car we've tested. We promise, there's a lot more to come, right here every Tuesday.