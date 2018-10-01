2018 Jaguar XJR575 vs. 2018 Maserati Quattroporte GTS

On this season finale of “Head 2 Head” presented by Tire Rack, Automobile‘s Jethro Bovingdon and Motor Trend‘s Jonny Lieberman take a classic trip from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, but they are doing it in style.

They have their hands on two fullsize luxury cars, the 2018 Jaguar XJR575 and the 2018 Maserati Quattroporte GTS. Along the way, they visit a ghost town where Bovingdon gets into some trouble in a giant military vehicle and then challenges Lieberman to a top-speed run.

Eventually, they hit some canyons and end up in Vegas having a steak. It’s a classic episode with two luxury sedans.