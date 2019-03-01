You Can Now Supercharge Your Ford Mustang GT to 700 Dang Horsepower

About a year and a half ago, Ford announced plans to offer a Roush supercharger kit through Ford Performance. The supercharger would boost the Mustang GT’s output up to 700 horsepower and 610 lb-ft of torque, and since it was a Ford-approved part, it wouldn’t void your warranty. For reasons that aren’t entirely clear, the supercharger didn’t materialize—until now.

Ford recently announced that the supercharger is officially on sale. It costs $7,699 and can be ordered through Ford Performance. Even better, not only will it not void your pony car’s warranty, if you have the supercharger installed by a Ford dealer or an ASE-certified technician, it comes with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty of its own. Since you’ll have to pay to have the supercharger installed, the whole thing will probably end up costing closer to $10,000, but if you’re hellbent on a blown Mustang, it’s probably worth it for the peace of mind.

The kit includes a lot more than the supercharger assembly. It also comes with a lower intake manifold with a complete intercooler system, a larger 87-mm throttle body, fuel rails, upgraded fuel injectors, and a drive belt. It’s also CARB-legal, so you can turn your 2018 or 2019 Mustang GT into a 700-hp, sub-$50,000 Hellcat hunter no matter which state you live in. Since we’re based in California, we definitely appreciate that.

If you have a Bullitt, though, we have some bad news. Ford’s press release specifically mentions that the supercharger isn’t compatible with the Steve McQueen-inspired version of the Mustang. Boo.