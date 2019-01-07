Add up the 2018 sales of Ford’s Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Taurus; Chevrolet’s Cruze, Impala, and Volt; the Buick LaCrosse; and the Cadillac CTS, CT6, and XTS, and you’re talking about 639,001 units.

That doesn’t seem like a small number, but the group of cars—all of which are slated to be killed off here very soon—were outsold by, well, take your pick. The Ford F-series outsold these 11 cars by 270,329 units in ’18. Combined, the Jeep Wrangler, Cherokee, and Grand Cherokee topped them by 65,376. The combo of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra outpaced the cars by 166,134 units. Finally, sales of the two highest-volume SUVs, the Toyota RAV4 and the Nissan Rogue, were higher by 200,279.

Trucks and SUVs accounted for 80 percent of Ford Motor Company’s sales over the past year, says the automaker’s U.S. sales chief, Mark LaNeve. That share inched up to 82 percent in November, and 84 percent in December, he said, leaving just 16 percent to Ford’s car models, and soon it will reach nearly 100 percent given the intention to stop offering pretty much any car that isn’t a Mustang to Americans. Ford hasn’t yet said it plans kill off sedans within its Lincoln luxury division, although we’d bet that’s likely to happen eventually.

Here’s how the 11 GM and Ford Motor Company lame-duck car models fared in 2018 and how those numbers compared to 2017:

1. Ford Fusion | 173,600 | -17.2%

2. Chevrolet Cruze | 142,617 | -22.8%

3. Ford Focus | 113,345 | -28.4%

4. Chevrolet Impala | 56,556 | -25.5%

5. Ford Fiesta | 51,730 | +11.9%

6. Ford Taurus | 28,706 | -13.6%

7. Chevrolet Volt | 18,306 | -10.0%

8. Cadillac XTS | 17,727 | +8.9%

9. Buick LaCrosse | 15,527 | -23.0%

10. Cadillac CTS | 11,219 | +8.5%

11. Cadillac CT6 | 9,668 | -8.3%