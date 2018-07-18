2018 Fiat 500L and 500X Models Get More Chrome

Want more flair for your Fiat? The marque announced a new Chrome Appearance Group for its 2018 Fiat 500L and 500X models.

For 2018, the Fiat 500L receives top exterior features, front-fascia chrome accents, rear-reflector chrome bezels, body-side molding chrome accents, fog lamps, and 17-inch aluminum wheels.

It’s available in seven flavors from Bianco (white) to Blue Denim. The new package adds $495 to the 500L’s starting price of $22,240.

The Satin Chrome Appearance Group is available for Fiat 500X Pop models and adds $395 to the crossover’s $21,240 base price. It includes satin chrome accents on exterior mirrors, door handles, body-side molding, fog lamp bezels, front fascia, front and rear badges, liftgate handle, tail lamp bezels, and satin silver roof rails. It is offered in 12 exterior colors and is available on both front-wheel drive and all-wheel-drive variants.

Under the hood, the 500X and 500L pack a turbo 1.4-liter four-cylinder with 160 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque.

“The Fiat 500X offers all-wheel-drive confidence, five passenger seating and best-in-class standard torque. The Fiat 500L is powered by a MultiAir Turbo engine and features a spacious, flexible interior with a nearly 360-degree view,” said Steve Beahm, head of passenger car brands at FCA, in a statement.

Both models and packages are on sale now.