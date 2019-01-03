We’d like to think Screamin’ Jay Hawkins would approve of LEGO’s latest Speed Champions set, which pairs a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and a 1970 Dodge Charger R/T. The new release runs $29.99, or a half a tank of gas. Surely you can drive a little less?
The set features a bright yellow Demon and a black old-school Charger with a big, build-able blower standing proud of its hood, and both cars look pretty great given their smaller scale. A total of 478 pieces come in the box, including an extra set of wheels for the Demon—just like real life!— and an extra hood for the Charger. There’s also a build-able drag-race Christmas tree and three minifigs: one race marshal with a checkered flag and two drivers with racing helmets.
The set can be ordered on the Lego site or found in your local store, but you can also spend more money to procure one via Dodge.com for $39.95.