The Really Big 2018 Cruisin’ the Coast Wrap Up Photo Gallery

Here we are back at Cruisin’ the Coast 2018—Hot rods, muscle cars, restored cars, Tri-fives, heck we even spotted some cool “furrin” cars like a couple Austin Healey 3000s, early MGs, and a group of early Porsches passed by not long ago. It’s a car lover’s paradise. Everything seems to be happening everywhere including the Street Rodder staff rounding up the 10 hot rods for the Painless Performance Products Top 100! It truly is a giant beach party on wheels.

If you don’t have time to drive down next year, fly down and treat yourself to a new hot rod from one of Car Corrals filled with cars for sale or if you prefer to buy in air conditioned comfort go to the big Vicari Auction and pick one out. You say you don’t have the cash for a new hot rod? Well, ease into one of the several casinos in town and win big then go buy a car. We suggest you consider this option a long shot but while you are in casinos you will be pleased to hear the groups like the Beach Boys, Four Tops, Styx, and more are performing along with the gambling, dining, and good times.

The Mississippi weather continues to please with sunshine and a continued soft breeze off the Gulf keeps things pleasant and the forecast is good for the remainder of the event.

We have awarded our 10 Top 100 decals to deserving cars to complete the first 10 selected for the 2019 version of the prestigious Painless Performance Products Top 100 awards. Once again we want to thank our good friends at Painless Performance Products for all their support in this, and other programs.

We also want to thank some people. First the over 1000 volunteers in those yellow T-shirts for making this event run smoothly. Your work and pleasant demeanor does not go unnoticed so thank you for your hard work and pleasant ways. We also want to thank all of the residents of the area including the following cruise locations, Diamondhead, Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Long Beach, Gulfport, Edgewater Mall, Biloxi, the town of Biloxi, D’lberville, Ocean Springs, Gautier, Pascagoula, and Moss Point. Thanks for sharing your beautiful area; hopefully we left it as we found it.

So that wraps our online coverage of Cruisin’ the Coast for 2018, we will be taking the remainder of the weekend off, hangin’ out enjoying some great seafood.

For those of you who managed to put it off again, you missed another great Cruisin’ the Coast. But all is not lost, the count-down to the 23rd running of Cruisin’ the Coast begins this Monday and that event will be held through October 6-13, 2019. You can get all the information required online at crusinthecoast.com, we look forward to seeing you there.

Photos courtesy of Gerry Burger, Street Rodder